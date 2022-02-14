Willie Nelson is coming back to Tuscaloosa

Willie Nelson

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

Red Mountain Entertainment announced Willie Nelson & Family will be coming to the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater, featuring special guests Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors and Peytan Porter on April 22 at 7:30 p.m.

The presale for tickets will start on Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. and normal tickets will officially go on sale this Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster or at the box office.

Tickets range from $29.50 to $99.50.

To purchase tickets for this event, click here.