Will Reichard announces he will return for senior season with Alabama football

Alabama PK Will Reichard (16) kicks a field goal against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, Oct 15, 2022. Photo courtesy SEC Media

Alabama kicker Will Reichard has had a change of heart on leaving school early for the NFL.

Reichard announced on Tuesday that he will return for his fifth season with the Crimson Tide, posting this message on his Instagram page:

“After much prayer and guidance, I realized that I wasn’t ready to step away from Alabama football and the college experience,” he wrote. “I have decided to take advantage of my final year of eligibility and tee it up with my Crimson Tide teammates once more time in 2023.”

Today’s announcement is a shift from last month. On Dec. 10, Reichard announced his decision to accept an invitation to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl all-star game, a showcase for NFL scouts ahead of the league’s spring draft.

Will Reichard has already spent four seasons with the Alabama football team but gained a fifth year of eligibility with the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver.

Reichard is program’s all-time leader for career points with 426 that includes 62 field goals and 240 made extra points. In 2022, Reichard made 22-0f-26 field goals and made all 64 point-after tries.