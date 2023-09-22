Will Lane Kiffin be the next prodigy to take down the Master?

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Sutton Smith

Steve Sarkisian became the third former Nick Saban assistant coach to take down his former boss nearly two weeks ago when his Texas Longhorns rolled into Tuscaloosa, leaving with a 34-24 victory.

Jimbo Fisher became the first former student to defeat the teacher in 2021. Later that season, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs got their revenge in a rematch in the National Championship Game becoming the second disciple of Saban to beat him.

Lane Kiffin has the opportunity to become the fourth former assistant to knock off a Saban coached Crimson Tide team this Saturday.

“They’ve got one of the best offenses in the country,” Saban said on the Pat McAfee show Thursday. “This will be a big challenge, it’s always a big challenge when you play against former assistants.”

Kiffin brings a 3-0 Ole Miss team that’s not afraid to put up points. In three games, the Rebels have scored 158 points ranking fourth in college football through that span.

“Lane did a fantastic job when he was here,” Saban said. “We went from old-school ball to modern day-ball… he set us up for the future of our offense. I have nothing but respect for Lane and the kind of coach he is.”

Lead by their second-year starting quarterback Jaxson Dart, the Rebels have a lethal passing and rushing attack.

One of the nations best running backs, Quinshon Judkins, showed out as a freshman last season rushing for 1,567 yards and 16 touchdowns. This season, Judkins is off to a slow start rushing for only 145 yards and four touchdowns through three games. Surprisingly, Dart leads the team in rushing this season with 213 yards on the ground and two touchdowns. The Crimson Tide must keep Judkins rushing numbers down in order to win the game Saturday.

Former Alabama defensive coordinator, Pete Golding, is in his first year as defensive coordinator for Ole Miss. In his first three games, the Rebels opponents scored 50 points.

“Pete’s done a nice job scheme wise,” Saban said. “They’re an improved unit on that side of the ball.”

Kiffin and his Rebels have the best shot to date against his former boss. Kiffin is 0-4 all time against Saban (0-3 at Ole Miss, 0-1 at Tennessee).

Alabama is currently a seven point favorite over the Rebels at home Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT airing on CBS.