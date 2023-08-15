Will Donald Trump show up at next week’s presidential debate? GOP rivals are preparing for it

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gestures as he gives his State of the State address during a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

The Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Donald Trump says he won’t sign the pledge required to participate. But his rivals are actively preparing as if he will be onstage for the GOP’s first 2024 presidential debate next week.

Former Vice President Mike Pence is hosting mock debate sessions with someone playing the part of the former president. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has participated in weekly sessions with an eye toward drawing clear contrasts with Trump.

And Nikki Haley, the former ambassador to the United Nations, is planning to show she can stand up to bullies. In all, eight Republican candidates, including Trump, have met the fundraising and polling thresholds required to qualify for the debate.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

8/15/2023 1:26:39 PM (GMT -5:00)