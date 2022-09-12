Wildflower Walk offers hope, resources for suicide awareness

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Karnera Gafford

WOODSTOCK – Alabama Suicide Prevention and Resources Coalition held their annual Wildflower Walk and Wellness Fair in Woodstock Sept. 10 to support people facing mental health issues and to honor soldiers who have taken their own life.

“Suicide Prevention Month is more important than ever,” said ASPARC President Cheryl Dodson. “When someone is in crisis, they feel alone and we want them to know that there are people out there. That in your mind, you may not see them, but we are here for you and we want to publicly support you.”

Local businesses, food trucks and musicians also came out in support of the cause, donating their time and money to those in need.

All local business owners at the event donated a percentage of their proceeds to suicide prevention.

“People of all ages need to become educated on how to prevent suicide,” said Tammy Breland, owner of 3 B’s food truck.

As part of the event, participants spread wildflower seeds across a garden signifying more to come later in life. Positive messages were also spread throughout the event to signify that no one is alone while dealing with mental health.

“The more you put things out there and love in the air and bring people together in the community, it gives people a place and a purpose. And they’ll find their little family and make them feel there is a reason they are here,” said Kate Cox, who performed at the event.