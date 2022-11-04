Widespread Twitter layoffs begin a week after Musk takeover

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – Twitter began widespread layoffs Friday as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the social platform.

The company had told employees by email that they would find out this morning if they had been laid off.

The email did not say how many would lose their jobs.

Musk didn’t confirm or correct investor Ron Baron at a conference stage in New York on Friday when he asked Musk how much money the billionaire Tesla CEO would save after he “fired half of Twitter” earlier in the day.

Twitter’s roughly 7,500 employees have been expecting layoffs since Musk took helm of the company.

Already, Musk has fired top executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal.

