WIC benefits to include more Alabama families

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

The Alabama Department of Health has expanded the eligible income for its Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) for more people to qualify.

Program eligibility for a family of two now starts at an annual income of $33,874, or a weekly income of $652.

These changes go into effect today and will last until June 30, 2023.

Alabama WIC Director Allison Hatchett said the program promotes healthy diets for those who need it, for parents and their children.

“Alabama’s WIC program understands the struggles many families face to establish healthy eating habits,” she said in a statement, “and WIC is here to help women, infants and children in Alabama.”

WIC allows food benefits for every eligible member of a participant’s family, along with cash value benefits for purchasing fresh produce.

The program also provides free nutrition education, breastfeeding support and health care referrals.

Women who are pregnant, have had a baby within the past six months or are currently breastfeeding, along with parents of children age 5 or younger are encouraged to contact their local county health department or WIC agency to take advantage of these benefits.

The latest numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau report America’s poverty rate was 11.4% in 2020, an increase of a point from 10.5% in 2019. This equates to 37.2 million Americans living in poverty two years ago, adding 3.3 million from the year before.

WIC is available to Americans with incomes up to 185% of the federal poverty level. Individuals receiving Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families already meet WIC’s income requirements.

Check out the full chart of eligible incomes and families below:

