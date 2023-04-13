Why Sen. Feinstein’s absence is a big problem for Democrats

FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., leaves a classified briefing on China, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. A Democratic congressman from California is calling on Sen. Feinstein to step down because of health problems. Rep. Ro Khanna says in a tweet, "We need to put the country ahead of personal loyalty. While she has had a lifetime of public service, it is obvious she can no longer fulfill her duties. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s monthslong absence from the Senate has become a growing problem for Democrats.

She’s a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and her vote is critical if majority Democrats want to confirm President Joe Biden’s nominees to the federal courts.

Feinstein is in California as she recovers from a case of the shingles. Now there’s some pressure from within Feinstein’s party, and her state, for her to resign.

Feinstein has now asked to be temporarily replaced on the committee while she recovers.

But it won’t be easy to do that because Republicans could block such a move. It’s unclear how long Feinstein will be out. She’s already said she won’t seek reelection in 2024.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

4/13/2023 5:06:01 PM (GMT -5:00)