Why are there so many good TV shows to watch right now?

The Associated Press

Most shows used to kick off in the fall, air big episodes in November and February, and go out with a bang in May for sweeps.

Network television still largely follows that model, but the streamers and premium cable competitors of the new guard tend to operate with different goals.

Everyone wants to be fresh in the minds of Emmy voters. That explains all the popular TV shows airing this spring: “Ted Lasso,” “Succession,” “The Mandalorian,” “The Last of Us,” and “Yellowjackets.”

The eligibility period to qualify for an Emmy nomination is from June 1 to May 31 of the following year.

4/11/2023 1:43:53 PM (GMT -5:00)