Why are teen girls in crisis? It’s not just social media

The Associated Press

Many studies say American youth are in crisis, facing unprecedented mental health challenges that are burdening teen girls in particular. Adults have theories about what is going on, but what do girls themselves have to say?

The Associated Press asked teen girls in four states about it.

They say social media is only part of the problem. School pressures are big. So are unwanted sexual attention, worries about social issues, and pressure from a society that puts a premium on women’s looks.

One girl says they’re just trying to survive “in a society that is out to get us.”

