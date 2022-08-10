WHO: COVID-19 deaths fall overall by 9%, infections stable

covid

LONDON (AP) – The World Health Organization says in its latest weekly pandemic report that the number of coronavirus deaths fell by 9% in the last week while new cases remained relatively stable.

The U.N. health agency said Wednesday there were more than 14,000 COVID-19 deaths last week and nearly 7 million new infections.

The Western Pacific reported a 30% jump in cases while Africa reported a 46% drop.

The WHO said that the omicron subvariant BA.5 remains dominant globally, accounting for nearly 70% of all virus sequences shared with the world’s biggest publicly available virus database.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

8/10/2022 9:57:35 AM (GMT -5:00)