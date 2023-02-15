White House: Tesla to make some EV chargers available to all

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – Electric car giant Tesla will, for the first time, make some of its charging stations available to all U.S. electric vehicles by the end of next year.

It’s part of a plan announced Wednesday by the White House. Tesla’s decision will make at least 7,500 chargers from Tesla’s Supercharger and Destination Charger network available to non-Tesla EVs, by the end of 2024.

The plan to open the nation’s largest and most reliable charging network to all drivers is a potential game-changer in promoting EV use.

Electric vehicles are a key component of President Joe Biden’s goal to fight climate change.

2/15/2023 9:55:07 AM (GMT -6:00)