White House says Biden is ‘fine’ after he tripped and fell on stage at Air Force graduation

President Joe Biden points to sandbags after falling on stage during the 2023 United States Air Force Academy Graduation Ceremony at Falcon Stadium, Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The Associated Press

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) – President Joe Biden fell on stage at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation on Thursday. The White House says Biden is “fine” after he tripped over a sandbag.

Biden had been greeting the graduates in Colorado Springs, Colorado, at the front of the stage with salutes and handshakes.

Biden turned to jog back toward his seat when he fell. He was helped up by an Air Force officer as well as two members of his U.S. Secret Service detail.

He then returned to his seat to view the end of the ceremony. White House communications director Ben LaBolt later tweeted, “He’s fine.”

Two small black sandbags were on stage supporting the teleprompter used by Biden and other speakers.

6/1/2023 4:10:27 PM (GMT -5:00)