White House: Jill Biden has two cancerous lesions removed

U.S. First Lady Jill Biden speaks during an event coined "Fandango for Reading" at the National Palace in Mexico City, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House says surgeons have removed a cancerous lesion above first lady Jill Biden’s right eye and one on her chest, and that a third lesion on her left eyelid is being examined.

Presidential physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor says examinations showed that the lesions over Biden’s right eye and on her chest were both confirmed to be basal cell carcinoma.

That’s the most curable form of skin cancer. It’s a slow-growing cancer that’s usually is confined to the surface of skin and seldom causes serious complications or becomes life-threatening.

O’Connor says the first lady is “experiencing some facial swelling and bruising, but is in good spirits and is feeling well.”

1/11/2023 3:53:10 PM (GMT -6:00)