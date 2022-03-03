White House announces new COVID-19 preparedness plan

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Gracie Johnson

The White House unveiled its brand new National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan Wednesday, offering a look at what the federal government is doing to push forward amid the ongoing pandemic.

At the forefront is COVID-19 treatment funding, preparing for new variants, supporting keeping businesses open and continuing to vaccinate the unvaccinated.

“To get back to normal we need people to be vaccinated, we need people to be boosted, and then we need people to stay home if they are sick,” said Alabama Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris. “Those are two simple, straightforward recommendations, and we think that’s the best possible way that we can get everyone back to normal.”

A huge component of the new plan is a new “test to treat” initiative.

The idea is for hundreds of one-stop locations around the county in the next month, where people can be tested and treated for COVID-19 in one place.

“The logistics of that are going to be complicated,” Harris said. “There are a lot of issues to be settled about how do you actually have a provider in all of these locations where you are dispensing these medications. I think there’s a long way to go before we see how it is going to play out.”

The White House COVID-19 Response Team said anyone who’s already received free at-home COVID tests through covidtests.gov will be able to place a second order beginning next week.