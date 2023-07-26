Whistleblower tells Congress the US is concealing ‘multi-decade’ program that captures UFOs

Ryan Graves, Americans for Safe Aerospace Executive Director, from left, U.S. Air Force (Ret.) Maj. David Grusch, and U.S. Navy (Ret.) Cmdr. David Fravor, testify before a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – A former Air Force intelligence officer has testified that the U.S. is concealing a longstanding program that retrieves and reverse engineers unidentified flying objects.

Retired Maj. David Grusch’s highly anticipated testimony Wednesday before a House Oversight subcommittee was Congress’ latest foray into the world of UAPs – or “unidentified aerial phenomena,” the official term the U.S. government uses instead of UFOs.

The Pentagon has rejected Grusch’s claims and denies it’s concealing any such program.

While the study of UFOs often evokes talk of aliens and “little green men,” Democrats and Republicans in recent years have pushed for more research as a national security matter.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

7/26/2023 3:54:17 PM (GMT -5:00)