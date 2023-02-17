While severe weather was lacking Thursday, Eutaw residents were prepared

While cleanup efforts are still under way in Greene County, the city of Eutaw braced for another round of severe weather Thursday. Like most of the rest of the state, this time the severe weather warnings wound up mostly a false alarm.

That’s a blessing especially in Eutaw, because it’s been hit three times since last November.

But this time, residents were as prepared as possible.

“I think the citizens of Eutaw, their attention has been captured,” said R.H. Young Community Center Director Lorenzo French “They understand that when the weather man says ‘bad weather’ it’s time to take cover. They are heeding the warnings now.”

The center is currently the city’s only shelter, and it opened Thursday at 10 a.m. By 5 p.m., about 30 residents were there seeking shelter.

“We are here for the citizens,” French said. “We respond by providing them with shelter in the time of need.”