When Will The Fall Weather Begin?… Sunday PM Forecast Update

Happy Sunday! Tomorrow will be a rinse and repeat of today, with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80s.

The omega block pattern we’ve been experiencing, is going to continue to keep us hot and dry. Temperatures stick in the mid-upper 80s for most of the work week. This pattern will start to break down though as we head into the latter part of the work week. Clouds start to build in Thursday ahead of TWO cold fronts set to pass through our area Friday. These will bring cooler than normal temperatures, making it feel like fall next weekend with temperatures in the mid 70s!

These fronts look to be primarily dry with only some very isolate showers possible. This does not help the dry conditions West Alabama is experiencing as we are at risk for rapid onset of drought conditions as drought development is likely. Long term precipitation values stay below average.

Tropical Storm Philippe and Rina have undergone the fujiwhara effect in the tropics. Phillippe has taken on Rina, merging their energy. Rina is now expected to dissipate very soon while Philippe will strengthen to a hurricane and head east of Bermuda.

Join us on WVUA 23 weekdays at 5 p.m. and weekends at 10 p.m. for the very latest on your news, weather and sports!

Megan Hanna

WVUA23 Meteorologist

Instagram and Tiktok: @meteorologistmeg

Twitter: @meganhanna_wx