What’s next for Tennessee’s expelled lawmakers?

Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, raises his fists on the floor of the House chamber to recognize his supporters before the start of the legislative session Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee Republicans are seeking to oust Pearson, and two other House Democrats for using a bullhorn to shout support for pro-gun control protesters in the House chamber. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee Republicans have expelled two Democratic lawmakers from the state Legislature for their role in a protest calling for more gun control.

County commissions in each of the expelled lawmakers’ districts will now choose temporary replacements until a special election is held.

The commissions could choose Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, allowing them to return to the Capitol.

They will also be eligible to run in the special elections.

4/7/2023 11:42:04 AM (GMT -5:00)