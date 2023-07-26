What’s next for Alabama’s proposed congressional map?

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Nick Balenger

What’s next, now that the Alabama Legislature has approved a new congressional map that some say doesn’t follow the guidelines set by a U.S. Supreme Court ruling?

Legislators approved the Livingston Plan during a special session last week, which does not include a second majority-minority district as mandated by the U.S. Supreme Court. The approved map will now be checked out by the 11th Circuit Court.

If the court approves the map, which University of Alabama law professor Jenny Carroll said he finds unlikely, the plaintiffs who made the claim to the Supreme Court will likely file another claim. The new claim would once again state that Alabama fails to provide a second minority-majority district.

“The federal government is just trying to protect those citizens who the state is not protecting, and the state is not providing equal representation for,” Carroll said.

If the circuit court nixes the map, Carroll said the state will likely take it to the U.S. Supreme Court. If that happens, they’ll be putting the map-drawing into that court’s hands.

