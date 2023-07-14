Whatley Health Services open new location in Aliceville

It was a big opening day for Whatley Health Services in Aliceville. Around 50 people showed up for the grand opening of Whatley Health Services Primary Care Clinic in Aliceville.

Patients will be seen by Nurse Practitioner and Aliceville native Parthenia Oliver. “I am just to excited to serve the residents of Aliceville,” Oliver said. “This is my hometown, so I consider it a blessing. I hope that our presence here will be beneficial and provide quality healthcare to the patients or just the residents and their families.”

With no hospital open in all of Pickens County, any healthcare resource is valuable to the people here. “It’s just an extra arm of providing care so that we can stabilize patients if they need it before they go to the hospital,” Oliver said. “We are suffering because we do not have the hospital services, so any type of healthcare that we can provide additionally in the area is quite beneficial. So, we are just glad we can provide that service.”

In rural areas like this one, many people don’t have the means to travel an hour away to the doctor, so many times their health can suffer due to this barrier. “Being in a majority minority area, we face more issues than other individuals may face and lack of care,” Mayor Terrence Windham said. “This will speak to some of that and hopefully open the doors to people taking better care of themselves.” Whatley CEO David Gay said he hopes the addition will make it easier for as many residents as possible here to stay on top of their health. “As many as can come,” Gay said. “Let them come. We are staffed to see 20 plus patients every day. As many that want to come they can come.”

While residents said this new resource does provide some relief for their healthcare needs, they are by no means discontinuing their efforts to get the Pickens County Hospital reopened.

–LS–