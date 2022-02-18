What would top 2023 recruit mean for Alabama football?

Alabama football was named inside Arch Manning's potential commitment list

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Jeremy Bryant

National Signing Day has already ended for 2022, but Alabama football is already getting a lot of love from the 2023 football recruiting trail.

The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class, Arch Manning, is making a lot of coaches sweat about where the Louisiana native will decide to play his collegiate career. It was previously released that he narrowed his final schools to Alabama, Georgia, Texas and Ole Miss.

There were also rumors that he was down to two schools: Alabama and Texas. Manning’s father came out and disputed those reports, saying his son may have added a couple more schools including Florida and LSU.

Manning comes from a storied family with a bigger than life legacy. He is the nephew of Super Bowl champions Eli and Peyton Manning, and the grandson of former pro bowl quarterback Archie Manning. Eli and Archie Manning attended Ole Miss and became generational stamps in the school’s culture, leaving many to believe the Rebels are the favorite to land the top 2023 rated quarterback

So now, lets look at what the Alabama landscape would look like if Manning brings his talents to Tuscaloosa.

On the surface, if Manning chose the Tide, he would likely be in the thick of a position war. Assuming reigning Heisman winner Bryce Young goes into the draft in 2023, the Tide would probably hold an anticipated quarterback battle for the next successor. Manning would be up against players like Jalen Milroe and 2022 5-star prospect Ty Simpson.

Manning fits the mold that Alabama has featured at quarterback in recent years. The Tide has grown a liking to quarterbacks who can command a presence in the pocket, while exuding the ability to escape when nothing is open downfield. Manning might be a bit more athletic than the others, given he also has a basketball background.

Another aspect to consider would be what talent would he be surrounded by if he were to win the quarterback battle. A suffocating defense is always the theme when speaking of a Nick Saban team. On the flipped side of the ball, wide receiver likely won’t be the most experienced position come 2023. Newly acquired Jermaine Burton might forgo his final season before Manning enters the building.

Manning has a similar game to former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, who rode off into the sunset with a championship ring. Jones was a pocket passer that had the innate ability to lull defenders to sleep with short precision passing. He also had what people may call “sneaky quickness.” When the defense took their eyes off Jones, he could take off for a 15-20 yard scramble.

Manning has shown in his high school career thus far that he can drop the ball in the basket like Jones and can use his hoops background to keep the defense honest.

The biggest factor of deciding to play for the Tide would be the immense pressure that tags along with it. Saban is the only coach across college football who can say that each recruiting class he’s invited into his home stadium left the school with at least one National Championship since being at Alabama.

Manning already has the pressure of living up to his prestigious last name, so whatever he decides he will be closely watched.

If he performs well, people will say he is the next great quarterback alongside a line of football legends. If he plays on the other end of the spectrum, he may not want to have a social media account for a few months.

Whether Manning decides to play for Alabama or not, his decision will have a big impact on how his college years will shape up.