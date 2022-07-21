What to watch as Jan. 6 panel returns to prime time

Jan. 6 hearings

WASHINGTON (AP) – The House Jan. 6 committee is headed back to prime time for its eighth hearing.

It might be the final time this summer that lawmakers lay out evidence about the U.S. Capitol insurrection and President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

Thursday’s night’s hearing is expected to focus on what Trump was doing in the White House as the violence unfolded.

Republican congressman and committee member Adam Kinzinger says he expects the hearing will “open people’s eyes in a big way.”

This will be the panel’s second prime-time hearing. The first was watched by more than 20 million people.

