What makes a standing ovation last 22 minutes at Cannes?

The Associated Press

CANNES, France (AP) – The Cannes Film Festival is on, which means stopwatches are out. Nowhere are the length of standing ovations at high-wattage premieres more carefully recorded and parsed than in Cannes.

Did a movie garner a triumphant eight-minute standing ovation? Or did the audience stand for a mere four or five minutes?

Such effusive displays of enthusiasm have come to be a hallmark of Cannes and, sometimes, a bit of marketing gimmick for films looking to resonate far from the Croisette.

If Cannes, the world’s largest and glitziest film festival, stands for cinematic excess, its thunderous standing ovations can seem like its greatest overindulgence. No one needs a bathroom break?

5/22/2023 4:05:35 PM (GMT -5:00)