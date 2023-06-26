What Jahvon Quinerly’s transfer announcement means for Bama hoops roster

2/9/22 MBB Alabama vs Ole MIss Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) Photo by Robert Sutton Alabama basketball

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Sam Thornton

TUSCALOOSA-University of Alabama men’s basketball guard Jahvon Quinerly stunned the Tide hoops faithful Sunday night when he announced that he’ll be entering the NCAA transfer portal. Just three weeks earlier, Quinerly had posted on social media that he would be returning for his third and final campaign under head coach Nate Oats.

Previously placing his name in NBA Draft waters, fans raved about his commitment to return for one more season installed in the Alabama backcourt. Instead, the two time SEC-tournament champion and 2021 SEC tournament MVP will be finding a new home. This is Quinerly’s second time transferring after he joined Alabama from Villanova after his freshman year.

From June 1 to June 25 pic.twitter.com/k3Gg5QL5WU — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) June 26, 2023

It’s hard to speculate exactly why Quinerly elected to enter the transfer portal, but his decision could be influenced by potential playing time this season.

Oats captured Hofstra standout guard Aaron Estrada in the transfer portal, who was an exciting addition to his recruiting tour. Estrada averaged 20.2 points on roughly 48% shooting from the field last season for the Pride. Mathey Gibson of BamaCentral mentioned that Estrada is “looking the part” since arriving to Tuscaloosa per social media.

If this narrative is proven to be true, Quinerly most likely opted out of Oats’ system to capture free space in a backcourt with less depth. NIL earnings along with the keys to a guaranteed starting position might’ve been too good of an offer for Quinerly to pass up. In lieu of these potential developments, we could expect a pledged commitment from Quinerly soon.

There’s no doubt that Quinerly’s departure will hurt the impact of leadership, guard depth and the ability to take over games in March for Alabama. Quinerly played his best basketball in the biggest moments, especially come tournament time. He averaged 14.3 points in the month of March compared to his 8.7 average throughout the 2023 season.

While those attributes will be missed, they certainly aren’t irreplaceable. Both Estrada and Alabama guard Mark Sears enter the Tide backcourt as solidified veterans. This opens an exciting door for the duo to mark their own era into existence. In reality, these developments were going to happen, it’s just that Quinerly’s abrupt announcement sped up the process.

Sears also entered his name in NBA Draft waters but decided to return to Tuscaloosa for his second season with the program. He averaged 12.5 points on 40.6% shooting last season, and will look to distribute opportunities for new comers around him including Estrada and forwards Grant Nelson and Jarin Stevenson.

Expect to see more set plays called at the conclusion of close contests compared to an isolation feel that Quinerly possessed in his game. This isn’t the first surprise of the off season for Oats, where he’s responded effectively each time. While this is shocking news, Alabama will be prepared to let the torch be passed to a new heart and soul.