What is USB-C, the charging socket that replaced Apple’s Lightning cable?

apple

The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) – Apple is ditching its in-house iPhone charging plug and falling in line with the rest of the tech industry by adopting USB-C, a more widely used connection standard.

A big part of the reason is a European Union common charging rule that’s coming soon for the 27-nation bloc.

The USB-C’s slim and elongated oval shape is symmetrical and reversible, eliminating one of the common gripes about previous USB versions because there’s no wrong way to plug it in.

It also enables faster data transfer speeds, while at the same time supplying power to connected accessories and pumping out a video signal to a monitor.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

9/13/2023 9:08:07 AM (GMT -5:00)