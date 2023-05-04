What is Lemon8? New social platform gaining attention

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Emilee Boster

TikTok parent company ByteDance recently released a new social media platform, Lemon8, that features swipe-through lifestyle pictures with text overlays.

The app is currently ranked 77 in Apple’s Lifestyle category and has more than 5 million downloads in the Google Play Store.

Lemon8 combines TikTok’s For You page, Instagram’s swipe-through photos and Pinterest’s blog-like captions into one app. Currently, users are using these elements to post recipes, grocery store hauls, outfit and photo inspiration, or how-tos about specific topics.

Posting on Lemon8 is simple. Users upload a set of photos into the app, and the app generates template texts to overlay onto the set of photos.

Users can add stickers on each photo. The app has designed stickers of its own, but users can also create a personalized sticker from any uploaded photo using the cutout feature.

Before uploading the post, users add a headline and caption to the post. Because captions can be difficult to write, the app generates caption ideas and templates based on the post category. Hashtag and location tagging is also encouraged with each post.

The post’s longer captions can feature recipes, product descriptions, blog-like bullet points, or directions to the personal link in the bio.

For many influencers, the personal link in the bio goes straight to their Linktree, a landing page that features links to various different platforms. One of the benefits of Linktree is featuring affiliate links to various sites.

Affiliate links link to online listings where the influencer receives a benefit in return for each sale they make. This is why many influencers often encourage viewers to shop from the link in their bio or Amazon storefront. The influencer often receives a portion of the purchase revenue in return.

According to its Google Play Store description, Lemon8 is “a content sharing platform with a youthful community.” It says that the platform helps users find people with similar hobbies through the For You page and hashtags.

Lemon8 is available to download for free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.