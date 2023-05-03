What do striking Hollywood writers want? A look at demands

writers strike

The Associated Press

The 11,500 members of the Writers Guild of America went on strike this week after negotiations with Hollywood studios that began in March failed to result in an agreement.

The guild has billed the issues behind the labor dispute as “an existential crisis.”

Writers say they’re facing a host of new issues brought on by streaming and other recent technological shifts in the industry.

This is the first Hollywood strike in 15 years, and the industry is bracing for it to be a long one.

Writers’ demands include better pay, a new system for residuals and safeguards around the use of AI.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

5/3/2023 11:35:05 AM (GMT -5:00)