What are China’s alleged ‘secret overseas police stations’?

A six story glass facade building, center, is believed to be the site of a foreign police outpost for China in New York's Chinatown, Monday, April 17, 2023. Justice Department officials say two men have been arrested on charges that they helped establish a secret police outpost in New York City on behalf of the Chinese government. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

The Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) – Police in New York have arrested two men for allegedly setting up a secret police station for a Chinese provincial police agency to collect information on opponents of the ruling Communist Party.

Such offices have been reported across North America, Europe and in other countries where Chinese communities include critics of the Communist Party who have family or business contacts in China.

China denies that they are police stations, saying that they exist mainly to provide citizen services such as renewing driver’s licenses.

The arrests in New York came alongside charges against three dozen officers with China’s national police force for using social media to harass dissidents inside the United States, authorities said Monday.

4/18/2023 12:44:12 PM (GMT -5:00)