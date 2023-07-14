What Alabama football is getting in 2024 commit Casey Poe

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Sam Thornton

TUSCALOOSA-Alabama football’s 2024 recruiting class added significant size on Tuesday. Four-star prospect Casey Poe, considered one of the top interior offensive lineman in the Class of 2024, pledged his allegiance to the Crimson Tide via an online live stream.

God has given me many abilities and opportunities that I will forever be grateful for. I would also like to thank everyone who has stayed with me and encouraged me throughout my recruitment process. With that being said,

Roll Tide🐘🔴 #comitted @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/n8WdMuvKPv — Casey Poe (@CaseyPoe2024) July 12, 2023

Poe is the 13th player player in Alabama’s recruiting class, and the fourth 2024 commitment this month for Alabama head coach Nick Saban. He picked the Crimson Tide over Clemson, Georgia, Auburn, LSU, Texas Tech and Oklahoma.

Poe says the opportunity to play under Saban, along with the storied offensive line history Alabama possesses, was too great to pass up.

“Through it all his (Saban’s) leadership and his ability to coach guys and get them into the best possible position they can possibly be in and just being able to see that my entire life, being able to talk to him and build a relationship with him and really get to know his thought processes on things, that as a thing I just could not walk away from,” Poe said.

Poe is the No. 5 prospect at his position in the nation in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports. He joins _____ as offensive line commitments expected to help beef up Alabama’s “front-five”.

Poe’s immediate value likely comes in his versatility. Several football scouts note that how he can move his 6-foot-4, 290 pound frame stands out.

“Poe, a versatile offensive lineman, brings valuable flexibility to the field. He can play tackle or guard at the next level. Poe excels at engaging opponents at the line of scrimmage and demonstrates strong technique, especially in combo plays,” Texasfootball.com said.

Coach Saban knows talent when he sees it, and was clearly the case in Poe’s recruitment. The Crimson Tide coach delivered the ultimate compliment to Poe while they were on the phone together talking about his commitment plan.

“I said, ‘Coach, do you still have a spot for me? I would love to commit to Alabama. (Saban) said ‘I don’t know if I should be congratulating you or congratulating us because we just got one hell of a player.’ It was a surreal moment,” Poe said to BamaOnLine.

That caliber of praise isn’t delivered often without additional skillsets established in Poe’s football arsenal. Poe is also known for having tremendous hand movements while covering impressive ground to protect his quarterback.

“With powerful hands, he effectively redirects defenders with swipes and exhibits good hand violence. Poe’s ability to cover ground swiftly enables him to contribute on screen plays, effectively neutralizing defenders in open space,” Texasfootball.com said.

With a universal protection package in hand, Poe will look to become one of the next great Alabama lineman. Although the Tide front five depth chart has developing prospects eager to earn starting roles next season, Poe can certainly prove himself as a starter in due time.