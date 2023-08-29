West Tuscaloosa has new printing business built by locals

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Avery Lake

Residents in West Tuscaloosa came out in celebration of a new business Saturday, as High Level Printing and Embroidery hosted its grand opening.

The shop, located on Stillman Boulevard, offers custom printing, design and embroidery.

Co-owner Derion Lipford said this location is an investment in the people he calls family.

“We lay our roots here in the west side,” said Lipford. “These people mean a lot to us. It’s a community. Since I came to college here, this has been home and this has been family.”

The owners hope to be an inspiration to people living in West Tuscaloosa and encourage growth in the community.