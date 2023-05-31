West Blocton man killed in Saturday Bibb County crash

fatal crash

A two-vehicle crash early Saturday killed a 60-year-old man from West Blocton.

The wreck happened around 5:40 a.m. May 27 on Alabama State Route 5 near the 101-mile marker, about 5 miles south of Woodstock in Bibb County.

Gerald W. McRee was fatally injured when the pickup he was driving was struck by another pickup driven by a 24-year-old man from McCalla.

McRee was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other drivers was injured and taken to Bibb Medical Center in Centreville for treatment.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the cause of the crash.