West Blocton, ACA coaches respect and admire one another. But football doesn’t care about feelings

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Sutton Smith

A 4A region three matchup between the West Blocton Tigers and the American Christian Academy Patriots is set for Friday night.

Both the Tigers and Patriots have played winning football this season with records above .500, but this one will mean more. Tigers head coach Dre’Mail King wants his team to continue to build piece by piece after an impressive 55-0 victory over Holt last week.

“We’ve got to elevate our game this week,” King said. “Our team is finally getting comfortable and we’re at the point of the season where every game matters. Practice this week has been great and intense; we must rise to a higher standard this week because the focus is there.”

On the sideline opposite of King will stand ACA head coach Cody Martin. Martin is also impressed with his team’s preparation against the Tigers and is ready to show off their work.

“Practice was awesome, guys were locked in and ready to go,” Martin said. “We’re real excited to play in front of our fans under the lights; there’s no better feeling.”

Martin learned under King earlier in his career and is thankful for their time together.

“He (King) taught me a lot when I was a young coach,” Martin said. “He continues to mentor me and I can’t thank him enough for all he’s done for me. I have a ton of respect for coach King and the program he’s building.”

Both coaches know they’re only a phone call away; they talk football frequently with one another.

“I see a head coach that is one of my guys, one of my friends,” King said. “Just like coach Martin respects me I respect him a whole lot off and on the field. He’s an outstanding coach; I’m happy to see him be so successful. I’m ready to compete against him and have some fun.”

Although there’s friendship, respect and admiration on each side, the gridiron doesn’t care about any of that. Their will be a winner and a loser Friday night and both teams are preparing to be the aggressor.

“To win this game would mean our team has elevated their games and play,” King said. “It’s time for us to get in and settled and hold ourselves to a higher standard. This win would mean everything for us; we’re prepared and ready to win.”

Martin mentioned the physicality the Tigers bring. It’s a tough task for the Patriots, but one they’re confident they can win.

“They’re a super physical team and technically sound,” Martin said. “They’re gonna tackle well and play hard and we’ve got to be prepared and ready to do the same.”

Going into the matchup, West Blocton is 4-3 on the year and ACA is 5-2.

Last season, the Patriots beat the Tigers 27-12 at West Blocton. The Tigers are looking for revenge in a big region game this year.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.