West AlabamaWorks to help people with disabilities at Tuesday job fair

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

A job fair benefiting people with disabilities is happening in Tuscaloosa today.

In partnership with United Cerebral Palsy of West Alabama, United Ability and the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services, West AlabamaWorks will host local and regional business leaders at a hiring event at the Tuscaloosa Career and Technology Academy from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to a West AlabamaWorks press release, the event exists to help individuals with disabilities find employment. Those without disabilities are also invited to participate.

“Here at West AlabamaWorks, we offer opportunities for all. So, partnering with UCP to host this event sends a clear message: inclusion means inclusion for all, and it begins with the employer,” said Donny Jones, West AlabamaWorks Executive Director, in a statement.

Representatives from DCH Health System, Hunt Refining Company, Bama Dining and more will conduct interviews at the event.

Applicants are encouraged to dress for success and carry with them resumes and forms of I.D.

For more information, head over to ucpwa.org.