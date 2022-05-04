West AlabamaWorks seeking teachers for STEM summer program

West AlabamaWorks’ pilot summer program for STEM teachers is back this year, and it’s bigger than ever.

West AlabamaWorks Executive Director Donny Jones said they are doubling the size and are asking teachers to come and spend a few days with their companies.

This program offers STEM teachers a look inside West Alabama businesses so they can understand what they’re looking for when it comes to future employees and their skills.

“That they can translate that into the classroom and help students better prepare for the jobs and careers that we have in West Alabama,” Jones said. “They are going to be able to experience what it means to work in one of our IT companies, what is expected of the employees there and really translate that to the classroom.”

West AlabamaWorks is looking for four STEM teachers interested in joining this program and businesses who can host a teacher for a few days.

If you’re interested, call the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama at 205-758-7588.