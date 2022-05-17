West AlabamaWorks program to give students summer job opportunities

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

West AlabamaWorks is launching a new program focused on getting students ages 14-18 summer work with area companies and businesses.

The I.G.N.I.T.E. Student Employment Program will connect students and employers for “opportunities in the summer to go full-time or part-time, and also to do co-ops during the school year,” said West AlabamaWorks Executive Director Donny Jones.

The organization is piloting the program in Tuscaloosa County, but there are plans to expand it throughout West Alabama.

“We’re really excited about the opportunity to take our world-class Career Connect system and actually implement it with our students and our schools,” Jones said in a statement.

West AlabamaWorks is a nonprofit organization partnered with the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama designed to “train, prepare and match job seekers with employers” across West Alabama.

Interested employers should fill out the form on this page. For more information and job opportunities, visit westalabamaworks.com.