West AlabamaWorks hosting hiring event Tuesday in Eutaw

West AlabamaWorks and the city of Eutaw are teaming up and helping job-seekers find a new job or a new career on Valentine’s Day.

The event, which is free and open to the public, is happening Feb. 14 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Robert H. Young Community Center in Eutaw. That’s the former Carver Middle School at 720 Greensboro Ave.

Dozens of Eutaw residents have found themselves in need of a new job this year after the sudden closure of electronic bingo facility GreeneTrack, and West AlabamaWorks is ready with new opportunities for anyone in the job market.

“We are having this hiring event for residents in Greene County for economic security for the entire city”, said West AlabamaWorks Executive Director Donny Jones. “For communities, these opportunities mean that policy and business leaders can plan for and recover from economic transitions by supporting workforce-development activities that prepare eligible participants for good jobs in high-demand occupations aligned with state, regional, or community economic-development strategy.”

Employers at the event include WestRock, DCH Health System, Greene County Health System, Federal Bureau of Prisons, Buffalo Rock, Drax, and more.

Attendees can also get help with their resumes and job-interviewing skills. Job seekers are encouraged to bring copies of their resume, but it’s not a requirement for the event.