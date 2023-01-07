West Alabama’s medical community is mourning the loss of one of their own

Jackie Dixon, a former medic at DCH Health System, was killed in an ATV crash early Monday morning. Dixon spent years driving ambulances for Northstar EMS before his career at DCH.

We spoke with two of his close friends and former co-workers who told us they’ll carry Jackie with them throughout the rest of their careers.

“Jackie was a pillar of EMS,” Tyler Smith said. “He was a very patient and thoughtful man. He poured his heart into this profession.”

“He really was just the type of person who would be there for anybody even if he didn’t know you,” Swade Hutchinson said.

“No matter the scenario or how silly you were, he was there to help you. He just made you better just be being around. He was genuinely a good person.”

A GoFundMe account is set up to help Jackie’s widow cover his memorial and funeral services.