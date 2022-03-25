West Alabama organization gets $200K for weatherization efforts
Community Service Programs of West Alabama is getting more than $200,000 from the state of Alabama for helping low-income and elderly residents weatherize their homes.
Gov. Kay Ivey this week awarded grants totaling $2.9 million as part of Alabama’s Weatherization Assistance Program, which provides funds to improve the energy efficiency and safety of qualifying homes. Priority is given to those with disabilities, the elderly and low-income households with children.
“There are many Alabama residents on fixed incomes who may struggle to pay higher utility bills, especially in the hot summer months,” Ivey said in a statement. “These grants are assisting in lowering the energy bills for many of them by updating their homes to keep them cooler during the summer and warmer during the winter.”
An energy audit is conducted for each home that qualifies for weatherization assistance to determine the most cost-efficient measures. Common improvements include installing extra insulation in the attic, walls and floor; sealing air leaks around doors and windows; repairs or tune-ups for air conditioning and heating units; and replacing incandescent light bulbs with high-efficiency bulbs. In addition to lowering energy bills, the improvements can reduce the risk of fire and other hazards.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Grant recipients include:
- $262,554 to Central Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission, supporting Autauga, Chilton, Dallas, Elmore, Macon, Perry, Russell and Shelby counties
- $53,077 to Community Action Committee Inc. of Chambers-Tallapoosa-Coosa, supporting Chambers, Coosa and Tallapoosa counties
- $117,292 to Alabama Council on Human Relations Inc., supporting Lee County
- $200,424 to Community Action Partnership of Huntsville-Madison and Limestone Counties Inc., supporting Madison and Limestone counties
- $311,169 to Mobile Community Action Inc., supporting Choctaw, Mobile and Washington counties
- $178,804 to Montgomery County Commission, supporting Montgomery County
- $208,922 to Community Action Partnership of North Alabama Inc., supporting Cullman, Lawrence, Marion, Morgan, Walker and Winston counties
- $657,473 to Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama Inc., supporting Blount, Cherokee, DeKalb, Etowah, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall and St. Clair counties
- $104,914 to Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama Inc., supporting Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale counties
- $272,850 to Organized Community Action Program Inc., supporting Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Coffee, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Lowndes and Pike counties
- $180,253 to Community Action Agency of South Alabama, supporting Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Marengo, Monroe and Wilcox counties
- $149,036 to Community Action Agency of Talladega, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun and Cleburne, supporting Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Randolph and Talladega counties
- $203,232 to Community Service Programs of West Alabama Inc., supporting Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Pickens, Sumter and Tuscaloosa counties