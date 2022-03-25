West Alabama organization gets $200K for weatherization efforts

Community Service Programs of West Alabama is getting more than $200,000 from the state of Alabama for helping low-income and elderly residents weatherize their homes.

Gov. Kay Ivey this week awarded grants totaling $2.9 million as part of Alabama’s Weatherization Assistance Program, which provides funds to improve the energy efficiency and safety of qualifying homes. Priority is given to those with disabilities, the elderly and low-income households with children.

“There are many Alabama residents on fixed incomes who may struggle to pay higher utility bills, especially in the hot summer months,” Ivey said in a statement. “These grants are assisting in lowering the energy bills for many of them by updating their homes to keep them cooler during the summer and warmer during the winter.”

An energy audit is conducted for each home that qualifies for weatherization assistance to determine the most cost-efficient measures. Common improvements include installing extra insulation in the attic, walls and floor; sealing air leaks around doors and windows; repairs or tune-ups for air conditioning and heating units; and replacing incandescent light bulbs with high-efficiency bulbs. In addition to lowering energy bills, the improvements can reduce the risk of fire and other hazards.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Grant recipients include: