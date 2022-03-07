West Alabama Mayors Association elects 2022 officers

alabama map

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

Fayette Mayor Rod Northam was elected as president of the The West Alabama Mayors Association and Brookwood Mayor Joe Barger was chosen as vice president.

Northam was elected mayor in 2020 and earned an associate’s degree in science from Brewer State Junior College as well as a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from The University of Alabama.

After a 34-year career, Northam retired from a company where he was a plant manager for 16 years. He is an active member of Fayette First Baptist Church as he serves as a trustee on several church committees.

Barger was also elected as mayor in 2020 after having served on the Brookwood town council since 2016.

He attended The University of Alabama where he received his bachelor’s degree in public relations and business.

He also served as chairman of the Planning and Zoning Board for four consecutive years and currently serves on the West Alabama Regional Commission board of directors.