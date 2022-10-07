West Alabama haunts: These locations have some creepy histories

drisch house

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Emilee Boster

Fall is here, and as the weather cools down it’s always a good reminder that Tuscaloosa contains plenty of creepy — and maybe even haunted — spots for those inclined toward believing in the supernatural.

But even if you don’t, ghost stories contain a whole lot of history. So here’s a look at some places around Tuscaloosa that just may be holding a little extra inside their walls.

The Drish House, a wedding and event venue, has a long history of haunts. The house was built by Dr. Drish, a wealthy doctor and businessman. After losing much of his money in the Civil War, Dr. Drish fell down the main staircase in the house and died. His wife put candles all around his body at his funeral and insisted that the same candles be used at her funeral. In her book “13 Alabama Ghosts and Jeffrey,” Kathryn Tucker Windham said these candles were not used at Mrs. Drish’s funeral, and since then, some people have seen “ghost lights” shining in the Drish house, a sign of Mrs. Drish lighting her own funeral candles.

The Southern Ghost Girls, a paranormal investigation team that hosts tours of potentially haunted locations, will be visiting the Drish House for a Halloween Ghost Hunt Oct. 8 from 7 to 11 p.m. Tickets are available for $50 online.

Built in 1862 for Alabama Senator Robert Jemison Jr, the mansion has been a home, a town library and is now open for tours and events as a historic Tuscaloosa location. According to Alabama Haunted Houses, some people have said they feel cold spots and a strange presence when inside the home. Jemison, his daughter and his daughter’s husband all died in the home.

According to their website, the Historic Arlington House is the oldest early 19th century house surviving in the Birmingham area. The house was used as a Civil War headquarters in 1865, and because the current owner was respected by the Union General who occupied it, the house was not burned like other Confederate facilities. The house was acquired by the City of Birmingham in 1952 and made into a museum to document early Birmingham life and heritage.

The Southern Ghost Girls will also be hosting a Halloween Ghost Hunt paranormal investigation at the Arlington House Oct. 14 from 7-10:30 p.m. Tickets are available online for $45.

When the Redmont Hotel opened in 1925, it was unusually modern for its time since it had private baths in each room. It is the oldest operating hotel in Birmingham, and so it has an array of odd occurrences—from housing Hank Williams on the night before his death to having a legendary haunted penthouse to speculated sightings of ghostly figures and animals in the hallways.

This 108-year-old hotel, which is now called the Hampton Inn & Suites Birmingham, is said to be haunted by Major Edward Magruder Tutwiler. Legend says hotel guests have heard knocks on their doors and odd sounds during the night, which many say is the hotel’s namesake and former resident Major Tutwiler wandering the halls.

This once-functioning mental health facility is abandoned, overgrown with plants and covered with spray paint and dirt. According to Abandoned Southeast, the Jemison Center and Bryce Hospital had intolerable patient living conditions, which sparked Wyatt v. Stickney, the longest mental health case in the nation’s history.

One of the most well-known buildings ontThe University of Alabama campus is Bryce Hospital, the big, white building that used to be the state of Alabama’s mental health facility. Two patients separately documented their experiences at Bryce Hospital in books and letters. “The Letters of a Victorian Madwoman,” a collection of letters written by Andrew Sheffield and edited by John S. Hughes, and “An Insight into an Insane Asylum” by Joseph Camp detail patients’ day-to-day life at the facility. This big, white building known as Bryce Hospital is currently undergoing renovations to become UA’s Welcome Center.