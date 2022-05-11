West Alabama Food Bank receives $100k donation

Glenn Taylor of the CFWA is shown making the presentation to Jean Rykaczewski, Executive Director of the West Alabama Food Bank as Sam Faucett and Roger Sayers look on. Photo courtesy of The Community Foundation of West Alabama

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

The Community Foundation of West Alabama is donating $100,000 to the West Alabama Food Bank so the organization can pay for some capital projects.

The West Alabama Food Bank operates a 52,000-square-foot warehouse in Northport for storing and refrigerating donated food. With the help of 93 partner agencies, WAFB has distributed more than 17 million pounds of food to people in need across nine West Alabama counties since 1987.

“We are happy to partner with the Food Bank in this worthy effort,” said CFWA President and CEO Glenn Taylor.

The foundation donates more than $1 million to local charities across West Alabama every year.