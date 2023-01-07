West Alabama Food Bank moves to new location

Fighting food insecurity will soon be a lot easier for the West Alabama Food Bank. The agency is in the process of getting settled in at their new location. The non profit is moving down Highway 69 South in Tuscaloosa. The old Buffalo Rock building will soon be its new home.

The executive director of the West Alabama Food Bank Jean Rykaczewski said they started moving from their old location along McFarland Boulevard in Northport in December. Moving a food bank will be a major effort but it will be worth it.

The new space will allow them to grow their programs and make a bigger difference in West Alabama.

“This move is important because it increases our footprint in our warehouse. We built a cooler and freezer that can hold over 500 pallets of food versus the 27 we could hold before,” said Rykaczewski.

The food bank will officially open to agencies on Monday, January 9th.

A grand opening for the public will be scheduled once the moving is complete.

FOODBANK3

FOODBANK2

FOODBANK

-kn