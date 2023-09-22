West Alabama Food Bank is pushing the need for cereal

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Kennedy Payne

With Beat Auburn Beat Hunger making its return, West Alabama Food Bank says that there’s a need for more than just canned goods.

When you think of a food drive you probably think of canned food, but food banks need much more than that.

There are a few things that West Alabama Food Bank is encouraging the Tuscaloosa community to keep in mind.

Workers say that cereal and condiments are items most in demand.

They also say that when they do get these items on the shelves, as soon as they open in the morning they will be gone.

Jean Rykaczewski, CEO of West Alabama Food Bank says, “Right now we’re really looking for cereal. Cereal is a quick breakfast for families. It’s very nutritious. It has a lot of vitamins added, and it’s something that, you know, is just in one day and out the next. We just can’t keep it in stock.”

Other items like peanut butter and jelly are also a big need.

Not only is peanut butter a food staple with a long shelf-life, but it also has a lot of nutritional value.

Peanut butter and jelly is something that parents can easily pack their kids for school, but unfortunately it is hard to keep in stock due to it being such a high commodity.

Rykaczewski says that just like everyone else they are also experiencing the cost of food going up.

Around five to six years ago, Rykaczewski says that they were able to buy a truck load of food for about $28,000, but now they are paying about $50,000.