West Alabama Food Bank gets major donation

The West Alabama Food Bank is getting a nice financial boost this week thanks to the Tuscaloosa County Commission.

The nonprofit organization requested $150,000 from the county commission, and they were more than happy to comply.

“I think we all on the commission see the food banks’ importance and their reach to the community is going to be even greater,” said District 3 Tuscaloosa County Commissioner Mark Nelson.

The West Alabama Food Bank collects monetary and food donations that are safely stored and distributed to partner agencies throughout nine West Alabama counties.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and now massive inflation, the need for help is greater than ever.

“I think we all look at inflation and what we are afraid of is that those prices are going to keep going up and it is going to affect people’s ability to purchase food,” Nelson said. “I think it is paramount that we support the food bank.”

That need will be helped even more when the food bank in January moves to the former Buffalo Rock warehouse in Tuscaloosa, giving them more room and better capabilities to store cold items like milk.

If you’re finding yourself in need of food, check here for food giveaways and food pantry locations.

If you want to help the food bank’s mission, you can learn more about ways you can help right here.