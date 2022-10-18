West Alabama Food Bank expanding, needs your help

By WVUA 23 Reporter Asher Redd

The West Alabama Food Bank is moving into a bigger space soon, and they need your help ensuring their mission of providing food for those in need can expand, too.

The organization this year purchased the Buffalo Rock Company’s 10-acre site on 65th Street in Tuscaloosa just off Alabama Highway 69. That site includes a 54,000-square-foot facility the food bank plans to expand. Their goal? Adding an 11,200-square-foot cold and frozen storage area.

But that won’t come cheap. The food bank is looking for a total of $10 million, which will fund the relocation and cold storage project.

“We’re talking about $10 million to be the jump-start of something grand,” said Sumter County Commission Chair Marcus Campbell.

So far, they’ve raised more than $5.9 million.

The West Alabama Food Bank serves a nine-county area in West Alabama including Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Marion, Pickens, Sumter and Tuscaloosa counties.