West Alabama Food and Wine Festival returns April 30

The West Alabama Food and Wine Festival is celebrating its 10th year in a new home.

After five years at the Tuscaloosa River Market, the fun-filled event is happening this year at historic downtown Northport on April 30. Beginning at 4:30 p.m., the event features more than 40 vendors from around West Alabama.

“We are very excited about moving the festival to downtown Northport this year,” said Amy Martin, co–chair of the West Alabama Food and Wine Festival Board of Directors and director of creative services and programming for WVUA 23. “Because we moved into an outdoor space, we decided to add food trucks in addition to the over 40 West Alabama vendors who will be participating.”

As always, proceeds from the festival benefit the West Alabama Food Bank, a nonprofit that distributes food to area agencies in the fight against hunger.

“We are so excited to partner with WAFB for the second year,” said Debbie Sanford Metz, co–chair of the West Alabama Food and Wine Festival Board of Directors and vice president of Sanford Restaurant Equipment. “We understand what a tremendous service the food bank extends to the entire West Alabama area, and in so many more ways than just food distribution.”

If you’re not into wine, the event is also starring beer and whiskey from Alabama maker Clyde May’s. Food vendors include Avenue Pub, Central Mesa and Urban Bar and Kitchen, among many others, and music will be provided by the Druid City Rockers and Tarred and Feathered.

Tickets are $60 plus tax until April 14, and VIP tickets are available for $85 plus tax. After April 14, prices increase to $75 for general admission and $100 for VIP.

Guests must be 21 or older and identification will be taken at the festival’s entrance.

Wanna learn more or buy tickets? You can do so right here.