West Alabama Food and Wine Festival gets bigger and better in new location

The West Alabama Food and Wine Festival is moving to a new location. This year the annual festival is moving outdoors to historic downtown Northport.

“We decided that after talking with the city of Northport that downtown Main Avenue will be the perfect venue. If you have ever been there, you have seen how gorgeous it is. We’ll have so much space to expand and invite more restaurants,” said event co-chair Debbie Sanford Metz.

The festival celebrates the culinary talents of the incredible chefs in Tuscaloosa, Northport, and its surrounding areas. The event will feature a variety of experiences that will bring together wine and spirits producers and brands curated to highlight and celebrate the remarkable culinary abilities of West Alabama.

The West Alabama Food and Wine Festival is the area’s primary event for foodies and wine enthusiasts. This year’s festival features more than 40 West Alabama vendors.

Along with enjoying wine, beer, and Clyde May’s whiskey, guests will be able to enjoy food from several area restaurants.

Avenue Pub

Central Mesa

Urban Bar and Kitchen

Chuck’s Fish

The 205

A Tasty Treat

Alley Cake Company

Billy’s of Northport

Champions Catering

Decades

Evangeline’s

Half Shell Oyster House

Ivory LeShore’s Gourmet Bread Pudding and Cheesecake

Jalapeños Mexican Grill

Mark’s Mart

Mediterrean Sandwich Company

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Poppin’ Sisters Popcorn and Treats

The River Restaurant

Rolf’s Deli and Sausages

Southern Ale House

The Wine Market

Urban Cookhouse

World of Beer Bar and Kitchen

Veganish

In addition to restaurants, the following food trucks will also sample their cuisine.

Archibald Woodrow’s BBQ

Big Tasty

Catch a Taste

Simone’s Kitchen ATL

Guests will also enjoy music from the Druid City Rockers and Tarred and Feathered.

The Festival is Sunday, April 30th from 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. rain or shine.

Proceeds from the festival will benefit the West Alabama Food Bank (WAFB). WAFB distributes food to agencies across nine counties in Alabama to help alleviate hunger in West Alabama and the state. As the board looks to the next decade, the one thing that will remain central to the event is the partnership between the festival and WAFB and the dedication from both agencies to help fight hunger in Alabama.

“It is very important to our organization to keep our proceeds local”, Metz said. “We understand what a tremendous service the food bank extends to the entire West Alabama area, and in so many more ways than just food distribution. Our Partnership with the WAFB brings them and the local restaurants together in a unique way.”

Early Bird tickets are available for early purchase for $60 plus tax until April 14. VIP tickets are also available for $85. Guests must be 21 and able to provide a valid ID to attend the festival.