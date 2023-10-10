West Alabama district attorney’s office collecting board games for students, their families

Photo courtesy 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Tony Cortes

With your help, first-graders around West Alabama can sit down with their families for board game night.

The Helping Families Initiative and the 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office announced their second annual board game drive to bring joy and quality family time to young students in West Alabama.

They aim to collect 600 board games to provide one to every first-grade student in Pickens, Fayette and Lamar counties. Though the cut-off date is Nov. 17, donations will still be accepted throughout the month of November.

The games will be delivered to the children just before they get out for winter break. Volunteers are welcome to assist.

“A board game benefits more than just one person,” said fundraiser creator Meghan Acker. “It benefits the whole family and friends. It’s wholesome fun for years to come.”

Donors can drop off games at the District Attorney’s Office locations in Carrollton, Fayette or Vernon. Donors can also visit their Amazon wishlist to purchase a game to be delivered to our office. Cash contributions can be made at any West Alabama Bank & Trust branch.

The collected board games will be distributed to children in time for Christmas to ensure these young students can enjoy family time during the holiday season.

“Our office is committed to upholding justice, supporting our community, and fostering positive relationships between law enforcement and the public,” said 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Andy Hamlin. “Through initiatives like the board game drive, we aim to make a lasting impact on the lives of our local children.”

Benefits of board games for children include cognitive development, social skills, math and reading skills, teamwork, patience and persistence, and strategic thinking.

Some board games to donate include Sorry!, Candy Land, Guess Who, Hi Ho! Cherry-O, Yeti in My Spaghetti, Chutes and Ladders, and Trouble.

Visit their Facebook page for more information.