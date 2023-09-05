West Alabama Chamber announces newest hall of fame inductees

By WVUA 23 News Producer MJ Miller

On Thursday, the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama announced its newest list of people to be inducted in its hall of fame.

Christine Coleman, a civil rights and voting rights activist in the 60s. At 92 years old, she remains an active member of her church and community. She previously served on the board of Maude Whatley and the YMCA.

Beverly “Bev” Leigh III, a veteran and former mortgage banker. He served on the Red Cross Executive Board following his banking career. He is also a strong supporter and activist for the outdoors.

Pamela H. Parker, a longtime University of Alabama board member. She served as the Vice President of Office of Advancement for the Capstone. In 2019, she was named Tuscaloosa Citizen of the Year.

Ellen Potts, executive director for Habitat for Humanity Tuscaloosa. Potts has also taught classes at the University of Alabama.

The inductees will be honored Oct. 12 at the Tuscaloosa River Market.